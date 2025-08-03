At least 1 hurt in Montgomery County apartment fire

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — At least one person was hurt in an apartment fire in Miami Township Saturday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The fire was reported in the 9700 block of Hunt Drive in Miami Township at approximately 9:37 p.m.

The supervisor said firefighters found flames when they arrived on scene.

Emergency scanner traffic indicates that the scene is still active.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to update this story.

