At least 1 hurt in Montgomery County apartment fire

Fire truck A fire engine can be seen in this undated photo. (MattGush/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — At least one person was hurt in an apartment fire in Miami Township Saturday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire was reported in the 9700 block of Hunt Drive in Miami Township at approximately 9:37 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The supervisor said firefighters found flames when they arrived on scene.

Emergency scanner traffic indicates that the scene is still active.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!