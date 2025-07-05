At least 1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton on Friday.

Around 10:50 p.m., police were called to the 3800 block of West Second Street for a reported shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

One person was suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7 a person tells police they found a man shot outside.

“He’s got a ski mask on, the guy that got shot, like he was robbing somebody,” the caller tells dispatchers.

