At least 1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton

Dayton Police Cruiser Dayton Police Cruiser (Adam Barron/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — At least one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton on Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 10:50 p.m., police were called to the 3800 block of West Second Street for a reported shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

One person was suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7 a person tells police they found a man shot outside.

“He’s got a ski mask on, the guy that got shot, like he was robbing somebody,” the caller tells dispatchers.

Further information was not available at this time.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!