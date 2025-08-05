At least 10 vehicles broken into outside Ohio hotels, police say

COLUMBUS — Multiple vehicles were broken into outside hotels in Ohio early Monday.

Six of the break-ins occurred in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn, and four more were reported near a Hyatt hotel near Polaris, according to Columbus Police, who informed our news partner, WBNS-TV in Columbus.

The suspects reportedly wore masks near the Holiday Inn, according to Columbus Police.

It is currently unknown if the two incidents are connected.

No arrests have been made, WBNS says.

No information has been released about the suspects.

