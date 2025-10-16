At least 2 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Miami County; lane closures reported

MIAMI COUNTY — A multi-vehicle crash is causing a backup on southbound Interstate 75 in Miami County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash was reported shortly before 10 a.m. on southbound I-75 near the exit for S. County Road 25A.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed that five vehicles were reported to be involved.

TRENDING STORIES:

At least two people were transported from the scene to an area hospital for injuries.

The crash is blocking lanes on southbound I-75. Delays are expected.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group