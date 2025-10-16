At least 2 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Miami County; lane closures reported

MIAMI COUNTY — A multi-vehicle crash is causing a backup on southbound Interstate 75 in Miami County.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash was reported shortly before 10 a.m. on southbound I-75 near the exit for S. County Road 25A.
An Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed that five vehicles were reported to be involved.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Family releases Diane Keaton’s cause of death
- Pursuit ends in crash on busy Montgomery County road, OSHP says
- Man wanted by Homeland Security arrested in Darke County
At least two people were transported from the scene to an area hospital for injuries.
The crash is blocking lanes on southbound I-75. Delays are expected.
We’ll update this story as we learn more.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group