At least 2 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Miami County; lane closures reported

By WHIO Staff

MIAMI COUNTY — A multi-vehicle crash is causing a backup on southbound Interstate 75 in Miami County.

The crash was reported shortly before 10 a.m. on southbound I-75 near the exit for S. County Road 25A.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed that five vehicles were reported to be involved.

At least two people were transported from the scene to an area hospital for injuries.

The crash is blocking lanes on southbound I-75. Delays are expected.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

