At least 50 vehicles broken into in Ohio neighborhood

COLUMBUS — At least 50 vehicles were broken into in a Columbus neighborhood on Thursday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
A Columbus public safety dispatcher told our news partners, WBNS, that the break-ins happened in a neighborhood around Stilton Avenue, which is on the southwest side of the city.
They started getting reports of the break-ins around 6:05 a.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Ohio man killed, several injured in rollover crash on I-70
- Authorities warning community to lock cars due to recent thefts
- Police searching for missing 59-year-old man; have you seen him?
WBNS went to the neighborhood and saw that several vehicles had their windows shattered.
Information on a possible suspect was not available at this time.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group