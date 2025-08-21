At least 50 vehicles broken into in Ohio neighborhood

COLUMBUS — At least 50 vehicles were broken into in a Columbus neighborhood on Thursday morning.

A Columbus public safety dispatcher told our news partners, WBNS, that the break-ins happened in a neighborhood around Stilton Avenue, which is on the southwest side of the city.

They started getting reports of the break-ins around 6:05 a.m.

WBNS went to the neighborhood and saw that several vehicles had their windows shattered.

Information on a possible suspect was not available at this time.

