Left, center lanes closed due to crash on I-75 in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — State troopers and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 75 in Miami County on Sunday night.
State troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and medics were dispatched around 6:36 p.m. on reports of a crash on I-75 near Peters Road, according to an OSHP dispatcher.
The left and center lanes are currently closed.
The dispatcher confirmed to News Center 7 that medics are at the scene.
No other information is currently available.
News Center 7 has contacted OSHP to determine the crash and if anyone was injured.
We will continue to follow this story.
