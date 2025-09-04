UPDATE: All lanes closed on EB I-70 after 2 separate crashes in Clark Co.; 1 hospitalized

Crash on I-70 Photo from: OHGO
By WHIO Staff

CLARK COUNTY — UPDATE @6:25 a.m.

All lanes are closed on Interstate 70 Eastbound in Clark County after two separate crashes on Thursday.

State troopers responded to two separate crashes on both sides of I-70 near State Route 72 around 3:45 a.m.

ODOT cameras show all lanes closed on I-70 EB.

We will continue to update this story.

-INITIAL STORY-

Law enforcement responded to two separate crashes on Interstate 70 in Clark County.

WHIO Traffic Reporter Jake Magnotta is TRACKING this crash. He has the latest traffic information this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

State troopers from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and medics responded around 3:45 a.m. to I-70 eastbound near State Route 72 on reports of a crash.

An OSHP dispatcher confirmed to News Center 7 that the crash involved two semis. Medics also transported a person to an area hospital.

ODOT cameras showed a second crash on I-70 westbound near State Route 72. The right lane is blocked on I-70 WB.

We will continue to update this developing story.

