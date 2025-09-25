Left lane closed due to semi crash on I-70 EB in Preble Co.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Staff Photo
By WHIO Staff

PREBLE COUNTY — A semi crash is causing delays on Interstate 70 early Thursday morning.

WHIO Traffic Reporter Jake Magnotta is TRACKING this crash. He has the latest information about this crash this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

State troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded just before 1:40 a.m. to I-70 eastbound near State Route 503 on reports of a semi crash, according to an OSHP dispatch supervisor.

The left lane is currently blocked on I-70 EB.

The dispatcher supervisor told News Center 7 that the Ohio Department of Transportation is also at the scene.

No injuries are reported with this crash.

We will continue to update this story.

