Left lane closed due to semi crash on I-70 EB in Preble Co.

PREBLE COUNTY — A semi crash is causing delays on Interstate 70 early Thursday morning.

State troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded just before 1:40 a.m. to I-70 eastbound near State Route 503 on reports of a semi crash, according to an OSHP dispatch supervisor.

The left lane is currently blocked on I-70 EB.

The dispatcher supervisor told News Center 7 that the Ohio Department of Transportation is also at the scene.

No injuries are reported with this crash.

