Left lanes blocked after 3 separate crashes on I-75, OSHP says

Crash on I-75 between Miami and Montgomery Counties Photo from: OHGO
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI/MONTGOMERY COUNTIES — State troopers responded to multiple crashes on Interstate 75 on Thursday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and several medics were dispatched around 6:15 a.m. to I-75 near the Miami/Montgomery County line on reports of several crashes, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

ODOT cameras show the left lanes are closed on I-75 SB approaching Northwoods Boulevard.

An OSHP dispatcher told News Center 7 that state troopers responded to three separate crashes on I-75 SB at the Miami/Montgomery County line.

Traffic is backed up on I-75 SB well past State Route 571.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused these crashes and how many people were hurt.

We will continue to update this story.

