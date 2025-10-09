Left lanes blocked after 3 separate crashes on I-75, OSHP says

MIAMI/MONTGOMERY COUNTIES — State troopers responded to multiple crashes on Interstate 75 on Thursday morning.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and several medics were dispatched around 6:15 a.m. to I-75 near the Miami/Montgomery County line on reports of several crashes, according to an OSHP dispatcher.
ODOT cameras show the left lanes are closed on I-75 SB approaching Northwoods Boulevard.
An OSHP dispatcher told News Center 7 that state troopers responded to three separate crashes on I-75 SB at the Miami/Montgomery County line.
Traffic is backed up on I-75 SB well past State Route 571.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused these crashes and how many people were hurt.
We will continue to update this story.
