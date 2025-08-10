UPDATE: Motorcyclist injured; all lanes back open after multiple crashes on I-75

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 7:10 p.m.
A motorcyclist was injured after multiple crashes on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County late Sunday afternoon.
Medics and sheriff’s deputies responded around 5 p.m. to the I-75 NB at Needmore to the first crash involving a motorcycle, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
All lanes are back open on I-75 NB between Wagner Ford and Needmore Roads. ODOT cameras showed the left lanes blocked for over two hours.
The dispatcher supervisor told News Center 7 that the motorcyclist is hurt in the first crash.
About five minutes later, medics responded to a second crash in that area.
Delays were reported on I-75 NB past State Route 4.
News Center 7 is working to learn the number of people injured in both crashes.
We will continue to update this developing story.
