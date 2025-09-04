Left lanes closed due to semi fire on I-70 WB in Montgomery Co.

I-70 WB semi fire in Montgomery Co. Photo from: OHGO
By WHIO Staff

ENGLEWOOD — Firefighters responded to a semi fire on Interstate 70 in Montgomery County, which impacted the morning commute on Thursday.

This comes after two separate crashes on I-70 in Clark County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

WHIO Traffic reporter Jake Magnotta is TRACKING these incidents on I-70. He has alternate back-ups for you LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Englewood firefighters responded around 5:15 a.m. to reports of a semi fire on I-70 WB past Main Street.

ODOT cameras show that only the right shoulder is open on I-70 WB.

This is the third separate issue on Interstate 70 across the Miami Valley on Thursday.

As previously reported by News Center 7, there were two separate crashes on I-70 near State Route 72 in Clark County.

One crash was on I-70 EB involving two semis. ODOT cameras also showed a second crash on I-70 WB.

We will continue to update this developing story.

Semi fire on WB I-70 near SR-48 Photo from: OHGO

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!