Left lanes closed due to semi fire on I-70 WB in Montgomery Co.

I-70 WB semi fire in Montgomery Co.

ENGLEWOOD — Firefighters responded to a semi fire on Interstate 70 in Montgomery County, which impacted the morning commute on Thursday.

This comes after two separate crashes on I-70 in Clark County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

WHIO Traffic reporter Jake Magnotta is TRACKING these incidents on I-70. He has alternate back-ups for you LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Englewood firefighters responded around 5:15 a.m. to reports of a semi fire on I-70 WB past Main Street.

ODOT cameras show that only the right shoulder is open on I-70 WB.

This is the third separate issue on Interstate 70 across the Miami Valley on Thursday.

As previously reported by News Center 7, there were two separate crashes on I-70 near State Route 72 in Clark County.

One crash was on I-70 EB involving two semis. ODOT cameras also showed a second crash on I-70 WB.

We will continue to update this developing story.

Semi fire on WB I-70 near SR-48 Photo from: OHGO

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group