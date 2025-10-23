Left, right lanes closed due to crash on I-75 in Miami County; 1 injured

MIAMI COUNTY — State troopers and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 75 in Miami County on Wednesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) was dispatched around 7:12 a.m. to I-75 northbound near State Route 571 on reports of a crash, according to an OSHP dispatcher.
ODOT cameras show that the left and right lanes are blocked.
TRENDING STORIES:
- School district cancels Ohio high school football game over safety concerns
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Left, right lanes blocked due to crash on I-75 NB in Miami Co.
- Police investigating after multi-county pursuit ends near UD’s campus
Three vehicles were involved in the crash.
An O.S.H.P. dispatcher told News Center 7 that at least one person is injured.
We are working to learn the extent of that injury and what caused the crash.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group