Legal battle over NIL between local football star, OHSAA, could bring changes

HUBER HEIGHTS — A legal battle involving a Miami Valley high school football player could bring major changes across Ohio.

As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, the lawsuit involves Wayne High School wide receiver Jamier Brown. He is one of the nation’s top high school football players.

ESPN has called him the country’s top wideout in the Class of 2027. Brown has already committed to play at The Ohio State University.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Brown’s mother filed the lawsuit against the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) in Franklin County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

The lawsuit aims to allow Ohio high school students to profit off their name, image, and likeness (NIL).

Brown’s attorney, Luke Feldman, is calling this situation an emergency.

He believes Ohio high school athletes of all genders and sports are missing opportunities to get paid for their name, image, and likeness.

In the lawsuit, Brown’s mother claims OHSAA rules have cost her son $100,000 a year.

They want to push OSHAA to change the rules surrounding NIL deals.

“There are 44 states plus the District of Columbia that allow for high school student athletes to earn compensation from Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL),” said Luke Feldman, Brown’s attorney.

OSHAA told News Center 7 that this lawsuit could force the association to take an “emergency referendum” vote earlier than its planned vote in May.

The association approved NIL language in September.

The executive director said in part, they have been preparing for this.

Brown shared the following statement on the lawsuit on social media on Wednesday afternoon:

Dear Ohio,

I want to share something that I hope can help make a real change for high school athletes in Ohio. I’m filing a case in court to challenge the current Ohio High School Athletic Association rules that stop athletes from using their Name, Image, and Likeness. I’ve talked about this with my attorney, my family, and the people close to me, and I want to use my platform to make a difference for athletes across the state.

I’m being raised by an amazing single mom who’s always doing her best to keep things steady while helping me chase my goals on and off the field.

Like what’s allowed in other states, I want to be able to use my name, image, and likeness to help my family financially and get the extra after school academic help and football training that can help me maximize my potential. NIL can make that possible for me and many other student athletes in Ohio.

We’ll see what happens next, but I want to thank those that are standing with me during this process. For any questions, please contact my attorney.

Now it’s back to school and football where the real work continues.

— Jamier Brown

The association didn’t say when it might decide to take an earlier vote.

Wayne’s next high school football game is Friday at Beavercreek.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

