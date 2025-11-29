Legendary Lights Historic Clifton Mill officially turned on

The Legendary Lights of Historic Clifton Mill were officially turned on Friday night.

Governor Mike DeWine flipped on the lights Friday night in Greene County, according to a Clifton Mill spokesperson.

“And a huge thank you to everyone who joined us (Friday)- those who make opening night a yearly tradition, and those who traveled hours to experience the magic for the very first time,” they said in a social media post.

Over 5 million lights will stay on now through Dec. 30.

Admission is $15, while kids 3 years or younger get in for free.

It takes three months to hang all the lights and set up the holiday display.

