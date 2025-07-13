UPDATE: Less than 1K outages reported after severe storms moved across region

MIAMI VALLEY — UPDATE @9:35 p.m.

Hundreds of people are without power after severe weather moved through the region on Saturday.

As of 9:20 p.m., fewer than 500 AES customers are without power, according to their outage map.

There are 1,685 utility customers without power across the region.

Customers in the following Miami Valley counties have reported outages:

Champaign- 2

Greene- 12

Logan- 2

Miami- 366

Montgomery- 113

Preble- 1

Some Duke Energy customers in the Miami Valley are without power:

Butler County- 396

Warren County- 67

