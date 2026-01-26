‘Let our plow trucks get caught up;’ Sheriff’s office shares how they make snow emergency decisions

Across the Miami Valley, several counties are under a Level 3 Snow Emergency.

‘Let our plow trucks get caught up;’ Sheriff’s office shares how snow emergency decisions are made

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Across the Miami Valley, several counties are under a Level 3 Snow Emergency.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, a decision to place a county under a Level 3 Snow Emergency isn’t made lightly.

>>RELATED: Snow emergencies issued for local counties; What does it mean?

TRENDING STORIES:

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Staff Jeremy Roy said they decided not to call a Level 3 earlier becuase plow crews told them most people stayed off the roads.

All day long, News Center 7 crews saw people’s cars stuck in the snow.

Our crews helped drivers, even some RTA buses, dig themselves out.

Roy said he was out in the snow all day, too.

“It was hard for the very big snow blower that I got to get through the snow, so it’s no joke,” he said.

Anytime the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office goes into a Level 3 Snow Emergency, it’s a collaborative decision between them and other local officials, according to Roy.

“The issue we’re having is those great folks that are out there that have been plowing all day or going on 30 to 35 hours. So they need time off. They need some time to take a break. So a lot of these outside townships and cities are either having skeleton crews come in, or other crews come in overnight,” Roy said.

He added that plowdrivers will be in a maintenance operation mode, trying to keep one lane open on the main streets.

“We need some time to let our plow trucks get caught up,” Roy said.

The sheriff’s office will have a meeting with the EMA to determine if they should lift the Level 3 Snow Emergency.

Roy recommends people call their employer to see if they need to show up for their shift.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reminds people not to call 911 to ask what snow emergency level they are on. Instead, click here or call the non-emergency line at (937) 496-SNOW.

Due to the weather, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is on limited patrols and is responding to high-priority calls first.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group