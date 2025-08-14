Liquid pig manure turns Ohio creek red, EPA says

WYANDOT COUNTY, Ohio — A creek in Wyandot County, Ohio, has turned red due to liquid pig manure, according to our CBS affiliate, WTOL-11 TV.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency said the manure is coming from Wyandot Pork, which is a farm in the county.

The issue was caused by an overapplication of manure, which ran into Poverty Run, a creek east of the Village of Carey, WTOL-11 reported.

“It’s like red blood running through there,” said Tim Vaughn, a longtime resident of the Village of Carey.

The Ohio EPA was alerted to the problem on Sunday and has been working with Wyandot Pork, the local soil and water district, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife to address the issue, according to WTOL-11.

Three pumps are currently running to add air to the water to help clean it.

The Wyandot County Public Health Department has issued a warning to the public to stay away from the area due to potential health risks from exposure to hog feces in high concentrations, which may cause illness and symptoms such as headaches and nausea.

Not all residents are convinced by the explanation given by authorities.

Tim Vaughn expressed concern about the situation and called for more oversight.

“I think the EPA should be involved and they should put a study up there and study what’s going on in that farm,” he said.

The Ohio EPA has not provided a timeline for how long the cleanup will take.

Wyandot Pork did not respond to WTOL-11’s request for comment.

