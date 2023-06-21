LIST: Find local fireworks displays in the Miami Valley

WHIO Fireworks Finder

By WHIO Staff

Find out when your community’s fireworks displays are happening this year.

Below you will find a list of 4th of July Fireworks listings happening across the Miami Valley. Don’t see your display listed? Email us and let us know.

Ansonia Fireworks

Date: June 30

Time: 10pm

Location: Ansonia Ballfields

Beavercreek Fireworks

Date: July 4

Time: Parade @ 6pm; Fireworks @ 10pm

Location: Rotary Park – 2260 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek

Belle Center Fireworks

Date: July 4

Time: Parade @ Noon; Fireworks @ 10pm

Location: Richland Township Park

Cambridge City Fireworks

Date: July 1

Time: Dusk; Rain Date – July 2

Location: Creitz Park, Cambridge City, Indiana

Celina

Date: July 3

Time: 10pm

Location: North shore by the Moose and Eagles on Grand Lake St. Marys

Centerville – Washington Twp. American Festival

Date: Monday, July 3 through Tuesday, July 4 Fireworks

Time: Fireworks - July 3 @ 10pm

Location: Various locations in Centerville. Check out americanafestival.org for the location of specific events.

Dayton

Date: July 3

Time: 10pm

Location: Kettering Fields, 444 N. Bend Blvd.

Eaton Fireworks

Date: July 2

Time: 10pm

Location: Preble Co. Historical Society Amphitheater, 7693 Swartsel Road, Eaton

Englewood Fireworks Celebration

Date: July 4; Rain Date – July 5

Time: 10pm

Location: Centennial Park, Union Boulevard, Englewood

Fairborn Fireworks

Date: July 4

Time: 10pm

Location: Community Park | 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn

Fort Loramie Liberty Days

Date: June 30

Time: 10pm

Location: Community Park, Fort Loramie June 30 @ 10pm

Fountain City Fireworks

Date: July 7

Time: 10pm

Location: Eastside Ball Diamonds

Franklin Wettest Parade and Fireworks

Date: July 4

Time: 10pm; Parade @ 10am

Location: Community Park, 306 E. 6th Street, Franklin

Greenville Fireworks

Date: July 2

Time: 10pm

Location: Darke Co. Fairgrounds, Sweitzer Street, Greenville

Hagerstown Fireworks

Date: July 4

Time: 10pm

Location: Hagerstown Airport, 999 S. Washington Street

Hamilton Fireworks

Date: July 4

Time: 10pm

Location: Veterans Park

Huber Heights Star Spangled Heights

Date: July 1

Time: 10pm

Location: Thomas Cloud Park, 4704 Brandt Pike

Indian Lake Fireworks

Date: July 1

Time: 10pm

Location: Indian Lake State Park - View from Old Field Beach

Kettering Go 4th!

Date: July 4

Time: 10pm

Location: Delco Park, 1700 Delcom Park Drive, Kettering

Kings Island Fireworks

Date: July 4

Time: 10pm

Location: Kings Island Amusement Park

Lebanon Independence Day Celebration

Date: July 3

Time: 10pm

Location: Colonial Park West 720 N. Broadway, Lebanon

Middletown Fireworks

Date: July 3

Time: 10pm

Location: Smith Park

Moraine Star Spangled Boom

Date: July 4

Time: 10pm

Location: Wax Park

New Carlisle Fireworks

Date: June 24

Time: 10pm

Location: Haddix Field

New Madison Fireworks

Date: July 4

Time: 10pm

Location: Tri-Village High School

Oxford Freedom Festival

Date: July 3

Time: 10pm

Location: Oxford Community Park

Pleasant Hill Lights Up The Night

Date: July 1

Time: Parade @ 3pm; Fireworks @ 10pm

Location: Newton High School Soccer Fields

Piqua Fireworks

Date: July 4

Time: 10pm

Location: Various

Richmond Fireworks

Date: July 1

Time: 10pm

Location: Roosevelt Hill @ Glen Miller Park, Richmond, Indiana

Sidney Fireworks

Date: July 4

Time: 10pm

Location: Sidney Middle School, 980 Fair Road, Sidney

Springboro Red, White and Boro!

Date: July 4

Time: 10pm

Location: North Park Amphitheater, 195 Tamarack Trail in Springboro

Springfield Fireworks

Date: July 3

Time: 10pm

Location: Buck Creek State Park

Tipp City Fireworks

Date: July 4

Time: 10pm

Location: Kyle Park

Troy Fireworks

Date: Jul 4

Time: 10pm

Location: Along the banks of the Great Miami River between Adams Street and Market Street

Union City Fireworks

Date: July 1

Time: 10pm

Location: Harter Park, Union City, Indiana

Urbana Fireworks

Date July 4

Time: 10pm

Location: Grimes Field Airport

Vandalia Star Spangled Celebration

Date: July 3

Time: 10pm

Location: Vandalia Recreation Center and Sports Complex

Wapakoneta Fireworks/St. Joseph Festival

Date: July 3 and July 4

Time: Fireworks @ 10pm July 4

Location: Auglaize Co. Fairgrounds

Waynesville Fireworks

Date: July 1

Time: 10pm

Location: Bicentennial Park

West Liberty Fireworks

Date: June 24

Time: 10pm

Location: Lion’s Club Park

West Milton 4th of July Celebration

Date: July 4

Time: 10pm

Location: City Park

Wilmington

Date: July 1

Time: 10pm

Location: Clinton County Fairgrounds

Xenia Fireworks

Date: July 7

Time: 10pm

Location: Shawnee Park

Yellow Springs Fireworks

Date: July 4

Time: 10pm

Location: Gaunt Park





