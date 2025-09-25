‘A little nutty;’ Firefighter rescues squirrel stuck behind pole

Squirrel stuck (L); Squirrel saved (R) Photo contributed by Fairborn Fire Department (via Facebook)
By WHIO Staff

FAIRBORN — A firefighter had to make a special rescue on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Fairborn Fire Department wrote in a social media post that Firefighter/Paramedic Fugate was “in a squirrelly situation.”

It ended with a happy ending.

TRENDING STORIES:

A photo showed that a squirrel was stuck behind a pole.

“Sometimes the calls we go on can get a little nutty,” the department said. “FF/PM Fugate found himself in a squirrelly situation (Wednesday) morning that ended in a successful rescue!”

The department said that they don’t encounter animal rescues every day.

They concluded that animal rescues can’t always be done, but sometimes, “the circumstances line up just right.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!