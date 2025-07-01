LIVE UPDATES: Flash Flood Warning issued for Miami County

Stock photo of heavy rain. (Emilia Drewniak/Getty Images/EyeEm)
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Miami County until 12:15 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It’s been a wet start to Tuesday morning, with rain moving through the region.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz, storms linger around for the morning before turning mostly sunny during the afternoon.

A few showers or isolated storms may redevelop late in the day.

Potential Rainfall Totals

Temperatures are forecasted to reach a high in the mid-80s.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!