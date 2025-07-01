LIVE UPDATES: Flash Flood Warning issued for Miami County

MIAMI VALLEY — A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Miami County until 12:15 p.m.
It’s been a wet start to Tuesday morning, with rain moving through the region.
According to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz, storms linger around for the morning before turning mostly sunny during the afternoon.
A few showers or isolated storms may redevelop late in the day.
Temperatures are forecasted to reach a high in the mid-80s.
