LIVE UPDATES: No. 1 Ohio State leads No. 15 Michigan at halftime

By WHIO Staff

ANN ARBOR, MI — UPDATE @ 1:48 P.M.

We have reached halftime in Ann Arbor.

The Buckeyes scored two second-quarter touchdowns. No. 1 Ohio State leads No. 15 Michigan, 17-9.

UPDATE @ 1:10 P.M.

After one quarter, Michigan leads Ohio State, 6-3.

-INITIAL STORY-

We have reached gameday.

No. 1 Ohio State is playing No. 15 Michigan at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

If the Buckeyes win, they clinch a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game next Saturday, Dec. 6.

Michigan has won the last four meetings against the Buckeyes.

Ohio State’s last win against The Team Up North (TTUN) was back in 2019.

We will continue to update this story.

