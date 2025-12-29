Rain ends overnight; Wind Advisory for entire region, very cold

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 12:00 A.M.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire region until 6 p.m. on Monday.

Wind Alerts Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Good morning, Miami Valley! Meteorologist Nick Dunn here to break down a very busy forecast today into Monday!

The line of showers and storms continues to move east of I-75 and we then await the big temperature drop.

Winds will be on the increase as well as this line exits our area.

We have a Wind Advisory in effect from 8 PM tonight to 6 PM Monday for the entire Miami Valley.

Snow

By Monday morning, we are sharply colder, windy, and we may find a few snowflakes flying around! Gusts of 40-50 MPH are likely all day long. A few power outages and minor tree damage are also possible with gusts of that magnitude. Overall, slick spots should be limited to any spots where wind does not dry out the surfaces before we fall below freezing.

Wind Chill

This will hurt a bit as well! Wind chills near zero are likely by mid-morning on Monday! This is pretty common for these intense systems to bring drastic swings in weather that make you swap wardrobes. Stay tuned throughout the day for more updates on air and online!