LIVE UPDATES: Remnants of Helene bringing strong winds, heavy rain across entire region

MIAMI VALLEY — The remnants of major Hurricane Helene are bringing strong winds and heavy rain across the entire Miami Valley with impacts continuing through Friday night.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologists are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Helene and the impacts we’ll see here in the Miami Valley. We will provide up-to-the minute information throughout News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for Butler, Greene, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren counties starting at noon until 10 p.m. on Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Champaign, Clark, Darke, and Miami counties starting at noon until 10 p.m. on Friday.

Wind Alerts Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

Heavy rain will continue tonight as well as strong to intense wind gusts up to 60 mph. The heavy rain and winds will be impactful for Friday night football games and make for some very unpleasant conditions.

Scattered reports of tree, property damage, or power damage are all still possible.

This story will continue to be updated.

