LIVE UPDATES: Tornado Watch issued for parts of the Miami Valley

By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — A Tornado Watch has been issued for Butler and Warren counties until midnight.

Storm Center 7′s Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney is tracking the chance for storms and isolated tornadoes this evening. He will have the latest timing LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

The remnants of Beryl approach on Tuesday bringing more clouds and increasing rain chances.

The heaviest downpours should be around midnight Tuesday night into Wednesday, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Since we are east of the center of circulation, a few storms could spin up an isolated tornado or two.

We’re expecting between a half inch to one and a half inches of rain, so there are no major flooding concerns.

Highs reach the middle 80s.

Winds during the day shouldn’t be overly strong.

Gusts to 20 mph are possible, and these gusts have the chance to increase to around 25 mph overnight.

