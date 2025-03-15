LIVE UPDATES: Wind Advisory in effect for entire region as strong storms move through Miami Valley

DAYTON — UPDATE: @ 12:24 p.m.:

The Miami Valley is dealing with its first “spring season” chance for storms this weekend.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the region until 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Randolph County, Indiana, is under a Wind Advisory until 7 p.m. today.

A Flood Watch is in effect for Butler, Clinton, and Warren until Sunday at 8 a.m.

Storm Center 7 is tracking the system and will have the new timing and impacts online and LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

The first line of thunderstorms moved into the Miami Valley this morning, causing downed trees and power outages in the region.

Another round of storms is possible during the afternoon hours. Storm Center 7 meteorologist Ryan Marando says the timeframe is between 1 p.m. and 11 p.m.

“We’ll transition from being primarily concerned about severe weather to being concerned about flooding. One to two inches of rain may come through Saturday evening, with an isolated three inches total possible, especially south and east of Dayton,” said Marando.

It could lead to flooding if too much comes at one time.

“The severe weather risk should be low during this timeframe due to the lack of instability. If anything manages to get strong, damaging winds would be the main concern. The worst of the weather is pulling away after midnight,” Marando added.

We will continue to update this story.

