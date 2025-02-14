Winter Weather Advisory issued; Heavy rain, ice, and snow to provide wintry weekend

MIAMI VALLEY — A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for most of the region starting on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 1 a.m. until 10 a.m.

A complex forecast lies ahead this weekend for the Miami Valley.

We will see every precipitation type between Saturday and Sunday.

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney said there is high confidence in how Saturday will play out. However, there’s lower confidence as of Friday with still a very large spread in snow totals for Sunday.

Friday night will bring increased clouds followed by a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain late tonight into early Saturday. Chaney said, “Light snow and ice accumulations possible. Snow will generally amount to .5″ or less. Ice totals of around .1″ possible. These accumulations may make travel slippery in spots tomorrow morning, and a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued to account for that threat.”

By the time we get to daybreak on Saturday, we’re mainly looking at freezing rain transitioning to rain. On and off rain showers are likely throughout the day. Temperatures slowly rise, reaching the upper 30s by evening. No cooling of temperatures overnight keeping us in the rain through Sunday morning. Rainfall totals of 1-2 inches, isolated 3 inches possible.

None of our counties are currently included in any flood alerts. Those are all to the south. We’ll watch the trends closely to see if any flood concerns migrate into our region. Regardless of any true flooding, muddy/soggy soil, some rise in rivers, creeks, and streams is likely. People with sump pumps should make sure those are working heading into Saturday night.

Chaney said Colder air wraps back in on Sunday and precipitation changes back over to snow showers. There remains some question as to how much snow we will see. The deepest moisture will be exiting, and in these setups incoming dry air can sometimes really cut down on the snowfall potential. For now, we’ll call it “snow showers likely” with accumulation possible.

Temperatures don’t warm much on Sunday, only getting to around 30 degrees before falling late in the day. Winds also increase with gusts to 30mph. Wind chills falling below zero overnight.

On Monday, some flurries are possible early, then partly cloudy. Very cold with highs in the upper teens to around 20. Wind chills below zero for at least the morning hours.

