L.L. Bean coming to local mall

By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — L.L.Bean will open its first retail location in the Dayton area at The Greene Town Center.

The new store will span 10,659 square feet, according to a media release.

The location is one of eight new stores planned across the U.S., according to a media release.

The location will open in Fall 2026.

