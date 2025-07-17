Local agencies pay tribute after death of Ohio deputy

HARDIN COUNTY — Several local agencies are mourning the death of an Ohio deputy.

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office announced in a social media post that Detective Bryan Bodine passed away on Tuesday.

He served the agency for 12 years as a sheriff’s deputy, K9 handler, and detective.

“He will be sadly missed as a valued friend and member of the Sheriff’s office staff,” said the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

Some local agencies have posted tributes to Bryan Bodine.

The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office extended its condolences on its Facebook page.

“Detective Bodine dedicated 12 years of his life to proudly serving the citizens of Hardin County as an enforcement deputy, K-9 handler, and detective. His commitment and service leave a lasting impact, and we honor his memory with our deepest appreciation.”

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office also paid tribute to Bodine.

“Different Badges- One Family!” they wrote on social media. “(The Logan County Sheriff’s Office) stands with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office as we mourn the loss of Detective Bryan Bodine.”

The Russells Point Police Department offered its condolences to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our hearts hang heavy with the news of Detective Bodine. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and our brothers and sisters throughout the Hardin County law enforcement community.”

The Washington Township Police Department in Logan County also paid tribute to Bryan Bodine.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office and the family and friends of Detective Bodine.”

