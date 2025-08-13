Local agency unites families with their new trained service dogs

XENIA — Families from across the country travel hundreds and even thousands of miles to Greene County to meet their service dogs at 4 Paws for Ability in Xenia.

The Recer family traveled six hours from St. Louis, Missouri, to meet their new service dog, Kenny, after waiting two and a half years.

“The reason we started this journey is Benton was having, he’s autistic and epileptic, and he was having tons and tons and tons of seizures, and also eloping,” said Suzanne Recer, Benton’s mother.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson talked with the local agency about what it takes to match a family with a trained service dog on News Center 7 at 5:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Kalynn Clark, the Development Director at 4 Paws, explained that it takes two years to breed, raise, and train a service dog, with about $40,000 invested in each dog.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group