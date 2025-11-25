Local Amazon driver extinguishes apartment fire, goes back to work

Queen Anne Court fire (Taylor Robertson/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

HUBER HEIGHTS — Police said an Amazon delivery driver saved lives and an entire apartment building from burning down.

News Center 7's Taylor Robertson spoke to the driver who put the flames out.

Matt Siemaszko said he’s been delivering Amazon packages for about two years, and his routes are typically in the Huber Heights area.

He’s seen things like car crashes or cars abandoned in ditches, but running into an apartment unit on fire is not something he’s faced before.

This story will be updated.

