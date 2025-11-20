Local animal resource center opens pet pantry for the holidays

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center (ARC) announced a pet food pantry for residents.

The ARC Pet Food Pantry is a judgment-free resource for residents who are experiencing financial stress during the holidays, according to a spokesperson.

“Our Pet Food Pantry is one way we make sure families never have to choose between caring for themselves and caring for their pets,” said Amy Bohardt, ARC director.

Families who live in the county will only need to show proof of residency for Montgomery County and provide a valid photo ID.

The ARC also asks that dogs that are receiving food must have a current license.

Families can pick up supplies once every 30 days and will provide one bag of food and a few cans of wet food while inventory lasts.

The ARC is encouraging donations to help keep the pantry supplied. Community members can also purchase items from the ARC Amazon Wish List.

Donations can be dropped off at the ARC during regular business hours.

Residents with questions can call the ARC at 937-898-4457, hit option 2, then 0.

