Local animal shelter to limit intakes as it undergoes construction

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center (ARC) is temporarily restricting intakes due to planned construction and upgrades in portions of the shelter’s kennel area.

The project, expected to last approximately two weeks, aims to improve the care, comfort, and safety of dogs housed at the facility.

During the construction period, several kennels must be temporarily closed to ensure humane housing conditions.

As a result, the ARC will limit intakes to those that are court-ordered, although lost and found services will remain unaffected.

“These improvements will ensure the continued safety of staff and the dogs in our care. Restricting intake during construction allows us to maintain safe, humane conditions that every animal deserves.”

The ARC is encouraging community involvement to help manage the reduced capacity during the construction period.

Adoptions are available for just $20 through Saturday, Dec. 13, with each adoption freeing a kennel for another dog in need.

Short-term fosters are urgently needed, and new foster applicants can sign up through the ARC’s website.

Rescue partners who can assist with transfers are encouraged to contact the ARC directly.

Residents who spot a lost dog are urged to call the ARC so staff can document the report and assist with next steps.

For more information, individuals can visit the ARC’s website or contact them by phone.

