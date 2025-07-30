Local animal shelter struggling with overcrowding; Community asked to adopt or foster

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center is urgently seeking help from the community as it struggles with overcrowding, housing over 100 dogs despite a capacity for only 80.

The center, located on Webster Road, is asking for more people to adopt or foster dogs to help reduce the strain on its facilities and staff.

“Not only does it put a strain on our rescues, our staff, it’s even, you know, problematic for the dogs in our care,” ARC spokesperson Kara Hamby said.

Vandalia resident Stephanie Rose recently adopted a dog from the center and emphasized the positive impact these animals can have on families.

“Our dog at home, we got him here a year ago and he was found out in Trotwood. He’s a bit of a blessing. He’s so gentle, loving, and he’s great with our kids,” she said.

The center said all dogs available for adoption have had full medical checkups, are vaccinated, and are spayed or neutered.

Adoption fees are $180 for dogs under six months old and $140 for dogs over six months.

The center said these prices are more affordable than most private adoptions.

They also offer free dog training classes to new adopters, to help families integrate their new pets smoothly into their homes.

By adopting or fostering a dog, community members can help reduce the number of stray dogs and provide loving homes for animals in need.

Hamby touched on the importance of spaying and neutering while controlling the population of stray dogs.

“A lot of people don’t always put two and two together that spay and neuter and the lost and stray dog go hand in hand,” she said.

The center continues to encourage residents to consider adoption as a way to support their efforts and improve the lives of dogs in Montgomery County.

