Local apartment residents frustrated with overflowing dumpsters; City looking to take action

EATON, Preble County — Dumpsters overflowing with trash are causing problems at a Preble County apartment complex.

News Center 7's John Bedell talks to officials about the ongoing problem LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Nevah Newman lives at the Eaton Manor Apartments and said she doesn’t want to live like this.

She said trash collection is included in rent here, but it hasn’t been picked up in four weeks.

“You already get judged or have a name over you for living in government-assisted apartments like ‘Oh, you live in the low-income apartments.’ And then you have like nasty trash sitting there. And it’s like, what does that make us look like?” Newman said.

Newman said she hasn’t gotten any answers from apartment management about the problem.

News Center 7’s John Bedell attempted to contact management but received no response.

Rumpke was able to provide some answers.

In an email, the company said, “Unfortunately, we did have to suspend service for the apartments. We provide an essential service, and we don’t like to take this approach; however, the apartment complex is several months behind in payments. Prior to the service interruption, we tried numerous times to resolve with the property manager.”

The city has also been involved for the last two weeks.

“We’ve been trying to contact the management out there. We can’t get through,” Eaton Assistant City Manager Joe Ferriell said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

