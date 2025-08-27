Local apartment tenants share concerns with ongoing water damage, mold issues

People living at the Senior Village at Dayton View told News Center 7 that the smells in their apartment units keep them up at night.

DAYTON — People living at the Senior Village at Dayton View told News Center 7 that the smells in their apartment units keep them up at night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson went inside two units on the first floor of the building and said you can feel the moisture as soon as you walk in.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Greater Dayton Premier Management (GDPM) said they are aware of this issue and are trying to fix it.

TRENDING STORIES:

“They shook up the carpets, they drained water out, and tell me they’re still working on it,” Bennie Robinson Jr. said.

Robinson moved into his first-floor unit in September 2024.

He said the water from the air conditioning units has been dripping into his apartment all summer.

A video from July shows his bedroom carpet is soaked.

He said the smell has made it hard for him to breathe.

“I have an issue with my lungs, so that’s my main concern,” Robinson said.

Since News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson talked to Robinson last month, he said maintenance has stopped by and cleaned his carpet.

“Right now, my carpet really need to be changed, not just shampoo, because its mold under there and the mold is still consistent,” he said.

His neighbor, Mamie Jackson, said she has been dealing with the same issues as Robinson since 2017.

“Every year they say we found the problem, we found the problem, but yet we are still living with the problem,” Jackson said.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson knocked on the building manager’s door, but no one answered.

She also called the Greater Dayton Premier Management twice but never heard back.

They got back to her in an email saying, in part, that they know residents are having these problems.

They added that after they fixed the problem with the air conditioning unit, contractors found that moisture in some units, which may be linked to faulty furnace drip pans in the closets.

Jackson said she had to throw away half of her clothes because of it.

Robertson asked GDPM if there was mold in the building, but they did not answer this question.

“And so we’re paying our rent, and we’re not living in a healthy and safe environment here,” Jackson said.

GDPM said they are still waiting on a replacement chiller pump.

In the meantime, they had carpets cleaned in several units and are open to replacing the carpet in any units they find necessary.

They encourage residents to keep reporting any issues to maintenance.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group