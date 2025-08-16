Local assistant prosecuting attorney appointed to Montgomery County judge

Brandon S. Myers (Provided by Governor Mike DeWine's office)
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has appointed Brandon S. Myers to the Montgomery County Municipal Court, effective September 2, 2025.

Myers will fill the seat left vacant by James Piergies, who recently retired, according to a spokesperson with DeWine’s office.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Piergies was required to resign from the bench after pleading guilty to obstructing official business in May.

Myers will serve the remainder of the unfinished term and plans to run for election in November 2025.

Brandon S. Myers began his legal career in 2013 as a law clerk for Student Legal Services, Inc.

He later worked as a felony law clerk for the Franklin County Public Defender’s Office in 2014.

In 2015, Myers served as an assistant prosecuting attorney for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office and currently holds a similar position in the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office.

Myers holds a bachelor’s degree in criminology and political science from The Ohio State University, and he earned his Juris Doctorate from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law in 2015.

Brandon S. Myers will assume his role on September 2, 2025.

