Local association hosts walk to raise money for Alzheimer’s disease

SPRINGFIELD — On Saturday, October 25th, the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter will host their 2025 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The walk will take place at Wittenberg University in Springfield at 9:40 a.m. for opening ceremonies, with the walk starting at 10 a.m.

The walk aims to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support for families facing the disease, and research to find advancements to give families more time through treatments.

As of now, the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter has raised $36,625 of their $62,500 goal.

According to a spokesperson, more than 7 million people in the U.S. are living with Alzheimer’s disease, including 236,200 in Ohio.

To register for the 2025 Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/dayton.

