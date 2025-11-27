Local bakery to open first storefront

Good Hands Bread Co. opening storefront (Good Hands Bread Co. via Facebook)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Good Hands Bread Co., a downtown Dayton bakery staple, is opening its first storefront.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The brick-and-mortar location will be at 527 Wayne Avenue.

A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 3, at 11 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Good Hands Bread Co. has been a staple of the 2nd Street Market in Dayton and will remain at the market after the storefront opens, according to the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

The new storefront will allow owner Andrew Fisher to prepare more goods and be more accessible for local customers.

This will mark the first business to open the Dietz Block Building.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!