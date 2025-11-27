Local bakery to open first storefront

DAYTON — Good Hands Bread Co., a downtown Dayton bakery staple, is opening its first storefront.

The brick-and-mortar location will be at 527 Wayne Avenue.

A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 3, at 11 a.m.

Good Hands Bread Co. has been a staple of the 2nd Street Market in Dayton and will remain at the market after the storefront opens, according to the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

The new storefront will allow owner Andrew Fisher to prepare more goods and be more accessible for local customers.

This will mark the first business to open the Dietz Block Building.

