Local bakery owner facing multiple child porn charges

GREENE COUNTY — A Dayton bakery unexpectedly closed Friday after the owner hinted at his legal trouble on social media.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Benjamin Stuckey owns Benji’s Bakery on Troy Street in Dayton.

The bakery has been in the old North Dayton neighborhood for decades under several owners. Stuckey took over a couple of years ago.

However, the shop’s future is now uncertain following the emergence of legal troubles.

Greene County Court of Common Pleas records show that Stuckey is facing eight counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person.

Misty Evans is a customer of the bakery.

“He’s always seemed to be a really nice guy, so I have no idea. I didn’t do any digging,” she said.

She had a strong opinion after News Center 7’s Mike Campbell told her the owner is facing child pornography charges.

“Well, I mean, look at the world we live in. I mean, what do they do? They sexualize children,” Evans said.

Stuckey hinted at the legal problems in a Facebook post earlier this week, saying, “I’m currently facing legal challenges that have understandably raised questions.”

The business stayed open Friday morning, but closed shortly after.

In another Facebook post, the bakery said in part, “The safety and well-being of my staff is and always has been my top priority. With this in mind, I have made the decision not to open the storefront for business today.”

Fairborn Police Sergeant Nathan Penrod told News Center 7 that the investigation started in March 2024 after the department received information from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Officers and detectives spoke with Stuckey and believe the crimes happened at his residence.

“No one has been identified as a victim in the city of Fairborn,” Penrod said.

These criminal charges could derail a neighborhood bakery that’s been popular for years.

“Well, they’ve been around since I was a kid,” Evans said.

The bakery is typically open Tuesday through Saturday, so it was not typical for it to be closed today.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

