Local barber shop hands out 400 free turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

TROY — A local barber shop hosted its fifth annual turkey drive on Sunday.

The Troy Barber Shop, at 502 W Main Street, passes out 400 turkeys, 400 pies and several canned goods during its event.

Anyone is welcome to attend the distribution, but it is first-come, first-served.

Brandon Crumes, owner of Troy Barber Shop, talked to News Center 7 about what this event means to him.

“Just giving back to the community. You know I feel called by God to be able to do this kind of stuff,” Crumes said. “Growing up we had a lot of help, so I just like to give back.”

He said people started showing up at the shop around 7:45 a.m. to wait for turkeys, despite the event starting at 10 a.m.

Crumes said all of the turkeys and pies are donated.

The barber shop will host fundraising events throughout the year to raise money to buy canned goods. Clients and community members will also donate some.

“I think with the prices being up and you know, everybody’s SNAP benefits being halted, I think that’s, it means a lot this year, especially,” Crumes said.

Crumes said for the past three years, basketball players at Edison State Community College have been coming out to help distribute food.

“It’s just a great thing to be able to pay it forward,” Crumes said.

