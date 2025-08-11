Local barbershop, other businesses give back as schools prepare to return to class

RIVERSIDE — A local barbershop in Riverside organized a back-to-school event at Spinning Hills Middle School, offering free haircuts and other services to help families prepare for the new school year.

The event, held in collaboration with local businesses and organizations, provided students with fresh haircuts, nail and cosmetology services, clothing, and hygiene kits. This initiative aimed to alleviate financial burdens on families as they prepare for the upcoming school year.

“Not only do we have haircuts, but we got neighborhood bridges here who’s giving away clothes, helping,” said Dylan Huddlson from 937 Barbershop.

Michael Jones, a Riverside resident, expressed gratitude for the event, noting, “To take them to a barbershop, probably cost us 120 bucks or better.”

Many volunteers at the event were former students from the Mad River School District, now giving back to their community. This sense of community pride was evident as they provided services to local families.

Last year, 120 families benefited from similar free haircut services, and the event continues to be a valuable resource for families in the area.

Michael Jones, who attended the event with his three grandsons, highlighted the financial relief provided by the free services, especially with the rising costs of living.

Avery, Jones’ grandson, started the fourth grade with a new haircut, inspired by his grandfather’s style.

The back-to-school event at Spinning Hills Middle School not only helped students look their best but also eased financial pressures on families, showcasing the community’s commitment to supporting education and well-being.

