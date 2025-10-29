Local BBQ restaurant offering $5 menu amid government shutdown

Prime BBQ Smokehouse $5 Menu (Prime BBQ Smokehouse via Facebook)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A BBQ restaurant chain with locations in and near the Miami Valley is offering a discounted menu during the government shutdown.

Prime BBQ Smokehouse is now offering a “Prime $5 Menu.”

“At Prime BBQ, we care deeply about our community. We’re here to help everyone get through this tough time — one good meal at a time," the owners shared in a social media post.

Menu items include a pulled pork sandwich, pulled chicken sandwich, four-piece smoked chicken with toast, half a pound of pulled pork with toast, half a pound of pulled chicken with toast, and half a pound of catfish with toast.

The menu is only valid until the government shutdown is lifted.

Prime BBQ Smokehouse has a location on Brown Street in Dayton and on American Way in Monroe.

