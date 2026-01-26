Local blood center closed after record-breaking snow

(Versiti Blood Center of Ohio- Dayton (via Facebook))

Photo contributed by Versiti Blood Center of Ohio- Dayton (via Facebook)

DAYTON — Versiti Dayton Blood Center announced it will be closed today after record-breaking snowfall across the region.

All mobile blood drivers were canceled today.

The center is taking this precaution to ensure the safety of its donors and staff, according to a Versiti spokesperson.

Winter is typically a challenging season for blood donations, with cold temperatures impacting donor turnout.

Versiti has set a daily goal of more than 300 donations to supply area hospitals.

The Dayton Donor Center is located at the 300 block of S. Main Street in downtown Dayton and will remain available for scheduling appointments by phone or online.

While walk-ins are welcome, Versiti encourages donors to make appointments, the spokesperson said.

Visit this website or contact (937) 461-3220 to reschedule missed donations or make appointments.

