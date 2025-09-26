Local BMV location ‘temporarily closed’ after deputy registrar resigns

CLARK COUNTY — A local Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) location is “temporarily closed” after its deputy registrar resigned.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As previously reported by News Center 7, the BMV located at the 1200 block of Sunset Avenue was closed in the Southern Village Shopping Center in Springfield.

TRENDING STORIES:

The closure happened after the BMV determined that the site “was not properly following requirements outlined in statute related to the questions that must be asked during certain transactions,” according to an Ohio Department of Public Safety spokesperson.

This included restrictions on the issuance of licenses or temporary instruction permits, expiration and renewal of licenses, applying for an identification card or duplicate, and the form and content of the application for license registration of electors.

The Ohio BMV found that they also failed to ask people to donate to the Second Chance Trust Fund and to contribute to the Save Our Sight Fund.

They said that the Ohio BMV is working with the North Bechtle Avenue deputy registrar to take over operations of the Sunset Avenue deputy registrar.

The spokesperson told News Center 7 that they expect that transition to take place in about a week.

In addition to the North Bechtle Avenue location, there is another Clark County BMV location in New Carlisle at the 400 block of N. Main Street.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group