Local car dealership owner dies at 82

Ron Erwin (Erwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep via Facebook)
By WHIO Staff

TROY — A Miami County car dealership owner has died.

Ron Erwin, owner of Erwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram in Troy, died on July 25. He was 82.

Erwin had a lifelong hobby of cars and sold Chryslers for over 60 years, according to his obituary.

He recently celebrated 50 years of owning and operating Erwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram.

“Ron could always try to bring a deal to the table- ANYWHERE- even his hospital visits,” his obituary states.

The dealership shared a statement on social media, saying that they “honor Ron’s legacy by carrying forward the values and dedication that built Erwin Chrysler into the trusted name it is today.”

Erwin’s viewing is scheduled for Aug. 3, with a funeral scheduled for the following day at 10 a.m.

