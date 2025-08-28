Local Catholic community speaks out after mass shooting at Minnesota school

MIAMI VALLEY — A tragic mass shooting at a Catholic school in Minnesota claimed the lives of two students and injured 17 others.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher talks to Archbishop Alter High School Principal Lourdes Lambert about how the tragedy hits close to home LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

The shooting happened during Mass at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis just days after the start of the school year.

>>RELATED: The Latest: All 14 injured kids expected to survive after shooting at Minneapolis Catholic school

Authorities said 14 of the injured children, all between the ages of 6 to 15, are expected to survive, the AP reported. Three parishioners in the 80s were also injured.

“It’s a tremendous tragedy and immediately was praying for the community, the families, for everyone involved and everyone affected,” Archbishop Alter President Lourdes Lambert said.

Lambert added that student safety is a top priority at the Catholic high school in Kettering.

Archbishop Robert G. Casey, of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, released the following statement today to the people of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati regarding the mass shooting:

“Our hearts are one with the families of Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis as they grieve and begin to process the senseless tragedy that occurred today. Let us pray for all those impacted, especially those who were injured or lost their lives. May Our Lady of Peace intercede for us and assist us in the care of our children and families,” Casey said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group