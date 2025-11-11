Local charter school closed due to maintenance issue

DAYTON — A local charter school is closed today.

Gem City Career Prep High School in Dayton will be closed for today.

The closure is due to a building maintenance issue, according to the school.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

