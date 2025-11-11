Local charter school closed due to maintenance issue

DAYTON — A local charter school is closed today.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Gem City Career Prep High School in Dayton will be closed for today.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Woman dead, 3 others hospitalized after crash involving a semi in Greene County
- Local man wins $75,000 top prize on scratch-off ticket
- 2 hospitalized, man charged after driving into side of Ohio home
The closure is due to a building maintenance issue, according to the school.
News Center 7 will continue following this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group