Local chef opens new restaurant featuring ‘fusion cuisine’

DAYTON — A new restaurant has opened in the Wright Dunbar Historic District in Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Morgan’s Fine Cuisine is located at 1101 W Third Street and had a ribbon cutting for the grand opening on June 25, according to the non-profit organization Wright Dunbar Inc.

City leaders, like Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, attended the grand opening event on Wednesday.

TRENDING STORIES:

Executive Chef Phillip Morgan founded the restaurant, which features a “dynamic menu that reimagines food trends and experiments with fusion cuisine,” Wright Dunbar Inc. said in a post.

Morgan previously launched a food trailer in 2021 and operated Morgan’s Catering from The Entrepreneur’s Marketplace in Wright Dunbar, according to the non-profit.

The space has been renovated to include a kitchen, patio, and dining room.

Mims said this project brought together more than $200,000 in investments through the city’s First Floor Fund with CityWide Development and private investment through Wright Dunbar Inc.

Morgan’s Fine Cuisine is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 9 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group