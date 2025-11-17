Local church to give gift cards ahead of Thanksgiving

XENIA — A local church is hosting a gift card giveaway before Thanksgiving.

The East Second Street First Church of God in Xenia will be giving away 150 gift cards at 10 am on Nov. 22, according to a spokesperson.

The gift cards are $15 each and will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

There is a limit of one card per family, while supplies last.

The event is free and open to the public.

