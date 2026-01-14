Local church helps hundreds of kids stay warm this winter

A local church is helping hundreds of kids stay warm. Chosen Outreach Ministries held a coat and shoe giveaway on Tuesday.

DAYTON — A local church is helping hundreds of kids stay warm.

Chosen Outreach Ministries held a coat and shoe giveaway on Tuesday at the Dayton Metro Library on Abbey Avenue.

Shiloh Baptist Church wrote in a social media post that the goal was to help keep kids “warm and confident this season!”

“It’s getting cold again,” said Jacqueline Moore of Chosen Outreach Ministries. “People are coming here in flip flops and need shoes.

The group gave away over 450 coats last month.

The event was also co-sponsored by Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.

